Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Cleveland

Current Records: New Orleans 5-9; Cleveland 6-8

What to Know

The Cleveland Browns will play host again and welcome the New Orleans Saints to FirstEnergy Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Browns are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Cleveland had a touchdown and change to spare in a 13-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Cleveland, but WR Donovan Peoples-Jones led the way with one touchdown. QB Deshaun Watson ended up with a passer rating of 124.40.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Sunday New Orleans sidestepped the Atlanta Falcons for a 21-18 victory. New Orleans can attribute much of their success to TE Juwan Johnson, who snatched two receiving TDs.

New Orleans' defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Falcons' offensive line to sack QB Desmond Ridder four times total. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Browns going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Cleveland, who are 7-7 against the spread.

Their wins bumped Cleveland to 6-8 and the Saints to 5-9. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Browns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Saints, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

New Orleans won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.