How to watch Browns vs. Steelers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Cleveland (home) vs. Pittsburgh (away)

Current Records: Cleveland 3-6; Pittsburgh 5-4

What to Know

The Cleveland Browns are 0-5-1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers since November of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Thursday. Cleveland and Pittsburgh will face off in an AFC North battle at 8:20 p.m. ET at FirstEnergy Stadium. Cleveland will be seeking to avenge the 33-18 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 28 of last year.

The Browns came out on top in a nail-biter against the Buffalo Bills last week, sneaking past 19-16. Cleveland's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but WR Jarvis Landry led the charge as he caught nine passes for 97 yards and one TD.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Los Angeles Rams, but they still walked away with a 17-12 win. No one had a big game offensively for Pittsburgh, but they got scores from WR James Washington and FS Minkah Fitzpatrick. Mason Rudolph's longest connection was to Washington for 34 yards in the second quarter. Washington scored a touchdown as well, which was his first of the season.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Browns going off at just a 3-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3-1 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped the Browns to 3-6 and the Steelers to 5-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Browns are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth most interceptions in the league, having thrown 12 on the season. To make matters even worse for Cleveland, the Steelers enter the contest having picked the ball off 14 times, good for second in the the NFL. Maybe that strength will give Pittsburgh the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $68.24

Odds

The Browns are a 3-point favorite against the Steelers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Browns as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 41

Series History

Pittsburgh won seven games and tied one game in their last eight contests with Cleveland.