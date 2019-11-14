How to watch Browns vs. Steelers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NFL game
How to watch Browns vs. Steelers football game
Who's Playing
Cleveland (home) vs. Pittsburgh (away)
Current Records: Cleveland 3-6; Pittsburgh 5-4
What to Know
The Cleveland Browns are 0-5-1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers since November of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Thursday. Cleveland and Pittsburgh will face off in an AFC North battle at 8:20 p.m. ET at FirstEnergy Stadium. Cleveland will be seeking to avenge the 33-18 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 28 of last year.
The Browns came out on top in a nail-biter against the Buffalo Bills last week, sneaking past 19-16. Cleveland's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but WR Jarvis Landry led the charge as he caught nine passes for 97 yards and one TD.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Los Angeles Rams, but they still walked away with a 17-12 win. No one had a big game offensively for Pittsburgh, but they got scores from WR James Washington and FS Minkah Fitzpatrick. Mason Rudolph's longest connection was to Washington for 34 yards in the second quarter. Washington scored a touchdown as well, which was his first of the season.
Pittsburgh's defense was a presence, and it collected three interceptions and one fumble. The defense also collectively snatched up three interceptions.
This next game is expected to be close, with the Browns going off at just a 3-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3-1 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped the Browns to 3-6 and the Steelers to 5-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Browns are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth most interceptions in the league, having thrown 12 on the season. To make matters even worse for Cleveland, the Steelers enter the contest having picked the ball off 14 times, good for second in the the NFL. Maybe that strength will give Pittsburgh the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $68.24
Odds
The Browns are a 3-point favorite against the Steelers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Browns as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 41
Series History
Pittsburgh won seven games and tied one game in their last eight contests with Cleveland.
- Oct 28, 2018 - Pittsburgh 33 vs. Cleveland 18
- Sep 09, 2018 - Pittsburgh 21 vs. Cleveland 21
- Dec 31, 2017 - Pittsburgh 28 vs. Cleveland 24
- Sep 10, 2017 - Pittsburgh 21 vs. Cleveland 18
- Jan 01, 2017 - Pittsburgh 27 vs. Cleveland 24
- Nov 20, 2016 - Pittsburgh 24 vs. Cleveland 9
- Jan 03, 2016 - Pittsburgh 28 vs. Cleveland 12
- Nov 15, 2015 - Pittsburgh 30 vs. Cleveland 9
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
NFL Week 11 QB power rankings
Ranking every starting quarterback 1-32 before Week 11 of the 2019 NFL season -- power rankings...
-
Best bets: Pats get revenge on Eagles
Three picks and a cloud of trust for Week 11 of the NFL season
-
2020 NFL Draft: Race for the No. 1 pick
Bungling for Burrow is the new Tank for Tua when it comes to the 2020 NFL Draft watch
-
Week 11 NFL predictions against spread
Picks and predictions for every single game on this week's schedule
-
Shanahan: Kittle not ruled out for Cards
Coach Kyle Shanahan initially told reporters his star pass catcher would be sidelined on Sunday
-
Here's which teams will scout Kaepernick
A complete rundown of which teams are set to evaluate the former 49ers starter on Saturday
-
49ers vs. Seahawks live updates
Two Super Bowl hopefuls duked it out on Monday night with the Seahawks winning a thriller
-
Cook leads Vikings to win in Dallas
Dalvin Cook ran wild, but Jason Garrett and Kellen Moore's offense shooting itself in the foot...