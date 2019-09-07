How to watch Buccaneers vs. 49ers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Buccaneers vs. 49ers football game
Who's Playing
Tampa Bay (home) vs. San Francisco (away)
Last Season Records: Tampa Bay 5-11-0; San Francisco 4-12-0;
What to Know
San Francisco and Tampa Bay will face off at 4:25 p.m. ET Sept. 8 at Raymond James Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Coming off of an uninspired 4-12 last-season record, San Francisco has set their aspirations higher this season. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Tampa Bay (5-11), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.
A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The 49ers ranked second worst with respect to passing touchdowns allowed last year, where the team gave up 35. Tampa Bay ranked worst with respect to touchdowns allowed last season, where the team gave up 53. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $89.00
Odds
The Buccaneers are a slight 1 point favorite against the 49ers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 51
Series History
Tampa Bay have won both of the games they've played against San Francisco in the last five years.
- Nov 25, 2018 - Tampa Bay 27 vs. San Francisco 9
- Oct 23, 2016 - San Francisco 17 vs. Tampa Bay 34
