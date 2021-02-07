Who's Playing

Kansas City @ Tampa Bay

Regular Season Records: Kansas City 14-2; Tampa Bay 11-5

What to Know

Cue the food, friends, and football rivalries: Super Bowl Sunday is only hours away. After a week of well-deserved rest, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs will brawl for championship honors at Raymond James Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET. Averaging 30.67 points per game, the Tampa Bay squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully the Kansas City Chiefs' defense is prepared for a test.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned some more postseason success in their contest two weeks ago. They got past the Green Bay Packers with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 31-26. No one had a standout game offensively for Tampa Bay, but they got scores from a handful of players including LB Devin White, TE Cameron Brate, and WR Mike Evans. QB Tom Brady ended up with a passer rating of 131.70.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs had a touchdown and change to spare in a 38-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills two weeks ago. Kansas City's success was spearheaded by the efforts of TE Travis Kelce, who caught 13 passes for two TDs and 118 yards, and QB Patrick Mahomes, who passed for three TDs and 325 yards on 38 attempts.

Tampa Bay is expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tampa Bay enters the matchup with 42 passing touchdowns, good for second best in the league. Kansas City has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the most yards per game in the NFL at 415.8.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chiefs are a 3-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tampa Bay and Kansas City both have one win in their last two games.