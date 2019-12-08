How to watch Buccaneers vs. Colts: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Buccaneers vs. Colts football game
Who's Playing
Tampa Bay (home) vs. Indianapolis (away)
Current Records: Tampa Bay 5-7; Indianapolis 6-6
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading back home. They will take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.
Tampa Bay strolled past the Jacksonville Jaguars with points to spare last week, taking the contest 28-11. The squad ran away with 25 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win.
Meanwhile, Indianapolis came up short against the Tennessee Titans, falling 31-17. QB Jacoby Brissett had a pretty forgettable game: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions.
Tampa Bay's victory lifted them to 5-7 while Indianapolis' loss dropped them down to 6-6. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tampa Bay enters the game with only 76.3 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for second best in the NFL. But Indianapolis comes into the game boasting the fourth most rushing yards per game in the league at 139. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to com by this week.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $57.00
Odds
The Buccaneers are a 3-point favorite against the Colts.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 47
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indianapolis won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 29, 2015 - Indianapolis 25 vs. Tampa Bay 12
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 14 Preview: Key games, stats
Week 14 of the NFL will go a long way in deciding the playoff picture and a lot more
-
Week 14 best bets: Cowboys top Bears
Other best bets include Gardner Minshew and the Jaguars knocking off the Chargers
-
Best bets: Ravens, Patriots cover
Three picks and a cloud of trust for Week 14
-
NFL Week 14 picks: Falcons down Panthers
CBS NFL writer Jordan Dajani gives his picks for Week 14 of the 2019 NFL season
-
Week 14 bet tips, plus Rivera's legacy
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 14 lines
-
Breaking down Jackson-Andrews connection
Neither Jackson nor Andrews would be as productive without each other and the Ravens' coaching...
-
Recap: Bears take down Cowboys on TNF
The Cowboys' offensive problems continue, as their losing streak reaches three
-
Seahawks vs. Vikings live updates
Both teams are vying for first place in their respective divisions
-
Broncos vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Chargers football game