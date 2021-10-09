Who's Playing

Miami @ Tampa Bay

Current Records: Miami 1-3; Tampa Bay 3-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading back home. They will take on the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET next Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay should still be riding high after a win, while Miami will be looking to right the ship.

The Buccaneers came out on top in a nail-biter against the New England Patriots on Sunday, sneaking past 19-17. No one had a standout game offensively for Tampa Bay, but they got scores from CB Richard Sherman and RB Ronald Jones.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. K Ryan Succop delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

There was early excitement for Miami after they claimed the game's first points on Sunday, but it was the Indianapolis Colts who ended up claiming the real prize. Miami fell to Indianapolis 27-17. One thing working slightly against the Dolphins was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Malcolm Brown, who rushed for 23 yards on eight carries.

The Buccaneers' victory brought them up to 3-1 while Miami's loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 1-3. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Tampa Bay comes into the contest boasting the second most passing yards per game in the league at 339. Less enviably, Miami is stumbling into the game with the second fewest yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 252 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tampa Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.