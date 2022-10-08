Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Tampa Bay

Current Records: Atlanta 2-2; Tampa Bay 2-2

What to Know

The Atlanta Falcons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 29 of 2019. Atlanta and Tampa Bay will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. The Falcons should still be feeling good after a victory, while Tampa Bay will be looking to get back in the win column.

It was all tied up 10-10 at the half for Atlanta and the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday, but Atlanta stepped up in the second half for a 23-20 victory. No one had a standout game offensively for Atlanta, but they got scores from RB Cordarrelle Patterson and RB Caleb Huntley.

Special teams collected 11 points for Atlanta. K Younghoe Koo delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday, falling 41-31. Despite the loss, Tampa Bay had strong showings from WR Mike Evans, who caught eight passes for two TDs and 103 yards, and QB Tom Brady, who passed for three TDs and 385 yards on 52 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Brady this season.

Atlanta is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The Falcons' victory brought them up to 2-2 while the Buccaneers' defeat pulled them down to an identical 2-2. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Atlanta ranks fourth in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with six on the season. Less enviably, Tampa Bay is second worst in the NFL in rushing yards per game, with only 65.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

Odds

The Buccaneers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Tampa Bay have won eight out of their last 14 games against Atlanta.