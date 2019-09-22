How to watch Buccaneers vs. Giants: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Tampa Bay (home) vs. N.Y. Giants (away)

Current Records: Tampa Bay 1-1-0; N.Y. Giants 0-2-0

What to Know

Tampa Bay will take on the Giants at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Tampa Bay has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

The Buccaneers won the last time they met up with Carolina, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. Tampa Bay snuck past Carolina with a 20-14 win. No one put up better numbers for Tampa Bay than WR Chris Godwin, who really brought his A game. He caught eight passes for 121 yards and one touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Giants scored first but ultimately less often than Buffalo in their game last week. It was a hard-fought contest, but the Giants had to settle for a 28-14 loss against Buffalo. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Giants.

Tampa Bay's victory lifted them to 1-1 while the Giants' loss dropped them down to 0-2. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Buccaneers have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. Less enviably, the Giants are stumbling into the matchup with the second most touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 9 on the season. So the Giants squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $68.00

Odds

The Buccaneers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Giants.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

N.Y. Giants have won two out of their last three games against Tampa Bay.