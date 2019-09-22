How to watch Buccaneers vs. Giants: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Buccaneers vs. Giants football game
Who's Playing
Tampa Bay (home) vs. N.Y. Giants (away)
Current Records: Tampa Bay 1-1-0; N.Y. Giants 0-2-0
What to Know
Tampa Bay will take on the Giants at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Tampa Bay has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
The Buccaneers won the last time they met up with Carolina, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. Tampa Bay snuck past Carolina with a 20-14 win. No one put up better numbers for Tampa Bay than WR Chris Godwin, who really brought his A game. He caught eight passes for 121 yards and one touchdown.
Meanwhile, the Giants scored first but ultimately less often than Buffalo in their game last week. It was a hard-fought contest, but the Giants had to settle for a 28-14 loss against Buffalo. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Giants.
Tampa Bay's victory lifted them to 1-1 while the Giants' loss dropped them down to 0-2. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Buccaneers have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. Less enviably, the Giants are stumbling into the matchup with the second most touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 9 on the season. So the Giants squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $68.00
Odds
The Buccaneers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Giants.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
N.Y. Giants have won two out of their last three games against Tampa Bay.
- Nov 18, 2018 - N.Y. Giants 38 vs. Tampa Bay 35
- Oct 01, 2017 - Tampa Bay 25 vs. N.Y. Giants 23
- Nov 08, 2015 - N.Y. Giants 32 vs. Tampa Bay 18
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 3 NFL odds, sims: Bengals cover
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 3 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Eddy Pineiro questionable for Monday
Eddy Pineiro was a surprise addition to the injury report on Saturday
-
Week 3 injuries: Cam, Staley out
Here's all you need to know about the Week 3 injury report
-
Expert picks for every Week 3 game
The NFL is back for Week 3, and CBSSports.com and SportsLine are breaking down every single...
-
NFL DFS: Picks, DK lineups for Week 3
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Kirksey out: Browns aim to replicate '18
Cleveland loses one of its captains for at least eight games