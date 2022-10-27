Who's Playing

Baltimore @ Tampa Bay

Current Records: Baltimore 4-3; Tampa Bay 3-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading back home. They will take on the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday at Raymond James Stadium. Baltimore should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Buccaneers will be looking to right the ship.

Tampa Bay received a tough blow this past Sunday as they fell 21-3 to the Carolina Panthers.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Sunday the Ravens sidestepped the Cleveland Browns for a 23-20 win. Baltimore can attribute much of their success to RB Gus Edwards, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Special teams collected 11 points for Baltimore. K Justin Tucker booted in three field goals, the longest a 55-yarder in the fourth quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the game.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Tampa Bay going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

The Buccaneers are now 3-4 while the Ravens sit at a mirror-image 4-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Tampa Bay comes into the matchup boasting the fewest thrown interceptions in the league at one. As for Baltimore, they enter the contest with nine forced fumbles, good for second best in the NFL.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $100.00

Odds

The Buccaneers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Ravens, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Baltimore won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.