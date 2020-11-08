Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Tampa Bay

Current Records: New Orleans 5-2; Tampa Bay 6-2

What to Know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't won a game against the New Orleans Saints since Sept. 9 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. The Buccaneers and New Orleans will face off in an NFC South battle at 8:20 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 30.88 points per game.

It was a close one, but this past Monday Tampa Bay sidestepped the New York Giants for a 25-23 victory. The overall outcome was to be expected, but New York made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted. Tampa Bay's QB Tom Brady did his thing and passed for two TDs and 279 yards on 40 attempts. Brady ended up with a passer rating of 145.10.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. K Ryan Succop delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Speaking of close games: it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Saints ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Sunday with a 26-23 win over the Chicago Bears. New Orleans can attribute much of their success to RB Alvin Kamara, who caught nine passes for 96 yards, and QB Drew Brees, who passed for two TDs and 280 yards on 41 attempts. Brees ended up with a passer rating of 149.10.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 14. K Wil Lutz delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

The wins brought the Buccaneers up to 6-2 and the Saints to 5-2. Tampa Bay is 4-1 after wins this season, New Orleans 3-1.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buccaneers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Saints, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -108

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans have won seven out of their last 11 games against Tampa Bay.