How to watch Buccaneers vs. Texans: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

How to watch Buccaneers vs. Texans football game
Who's Playing
Houston @ Tampa Bay
Current Records: Houston 9-5; Tampa Bay 7-7
What to Know
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 3-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They will take on the Houston Texans in a holiday battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers are currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.
When you finish with 200 more yards than your opponent like Tampa Bay did on Sunday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They made easy work of the Detroit Lions and carried off a 38-17 win. The Buccaneers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Jameis Winston, who passed for four TDs and 458 passing yards on 42 attempts, and WR Breshad Perriman, who caught five passes for three TDs and 113 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Perriman has posted more than 100 yards receiving.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Sunday Houston sidestepped the Tennessee Titans for a 24-21 victory.
Their wins bumped the Buccaneers to 7-7 and Houston to 9-5. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tampa Bay enters the matchup with only 73.3 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for best in the league. As for Houston, they rank fourth in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only eight on the season. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to com by this week.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: NFL Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Texans are a 3-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: 50
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 27, 2015 - Houston 19 vs. Tampa Bay 9
Watch This Game Live
-
