Who's Playing

Denver Broncos @ Buffalo Bills

Current Records: Denver 3-5, Buffalo 5-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV: ABC

What to Know

The Bills are 3-0 against the Broncos since September of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Buffalo Bills will be playing at home against the Denver Broncos at 8:15 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium.

Last Sunday, the Bills wound up with the same score they had in their last game (24-18), but sadly the team found themselves on the wrong side of the score this time.

The losing side was boosted by Josh Allen, who threw for 258 yards and a touchdown, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Broncos didn't have too much trouble with the Chiefs at home last Sunday as they won 24-9. The win made it back-to-back wins for Denver.

The Broncos' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Russell Wilson, who threw for 114 yards and three touchdowns.

Cincinnati's victory bumped their season record to 5-3 while Buffalo's defeat dropped theirs to 5-4.

As for their next game, the Bills are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Monday's matchup: The Bills have been on an offensive roll this season, having averaged 370.2 total yards per game (they're ranked fifth in total yards per game overall). It's a different story for the Broncos , though, as they've been averaging only 302.1 per game. Will the Bills be able to march up the field at their leisure again, or will the Broncos flip the script? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NFL content.

Odds

Buffalo is a big 7.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 47 points.

Series History

Buffalo has won all of the games they've played against Denver in the last 6 years.