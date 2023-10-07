Who's Playing

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Buffalo Bills

Current Records: Jacksonville 2-2, Buffalo 3-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Jaguars will take on the Buffalo Bills at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, the Jaguars didn't have too much trouble with the Falcons at home as they won 23-7. The success was a return to things as normal for Jacksonville, who in their last outing suffered a shocking 37-17 upset defeat to Houston.

Trevor Lawrence looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 207 yards and a touchdown while completing 76.7% of his passes. Darious Williams got in on the action, too, converting a pick into a touchdown.

The Jaguars' defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB four times. Leading the way was Josh Allen and his three sacks.

Meanwhile, Buffalo had already won two in a row, and they went ahead and made it three. They claimed a resounding 48-20 win over the Dolphins at home.

The Bills relied on the efforts of Stefon Diggs, who picked up 120 receiving yards and three touchdowns, and Josh Allen, who threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns while completing 84% of his passes. Diggs' biggest highlight was a 55-yard reception that he brought in for a touchdown in the second quarter.

The win got the Jaguars back to even at 2-2. The victory was the third in a row for the Bills, which raised their record to 3-1.

The Jaguars are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Odds

Buffalo is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the latest NFL odds.





The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Jacksonville has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Buffalo.