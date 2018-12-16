How to watch Buffalo vs. Detroit: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Bills vs. Lions football game
Who's Playing
Buffalo Bills (home) vs. Detroit Lions (away)
Current records: Buffalo 4-9-1; Detroit 5-8-1
What to Know
Buffalo will be playing in front of their home fans against Detroit at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.
The last time they met, Buffalo were the 41-10 winner over the Jets. This time around? They had no such luck. Buffalo didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 23-27 to the Jets last week.
Meanwhile, Detroit had a touchdown and change to spare in a 17-3 win over Arizona.
The match is expected to be a close one, with Buffalo going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Their home stadium has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in four of their six home games.
Detroit's victory lifted them to 5-8-1 while Buffalo's loss dropped them down to 4-9-1. We'll see if Detroit's success rolls on or if Buffalo are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: New Era Field, New York
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.05
Prediction
The Bills are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Lions.
This season, Buffalo are 5-8-0 against the spread. As for Detroit, they are 6-6-1 against the spread
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Lions as a 1 point favorite.
Over/Under: 40
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
