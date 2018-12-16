How to watch Buffalo vs. Detroit: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Buffalo Bills (home) vs. Detroit Lions (away)

Current records: Buffalo 4-9-1; Detroit 5-8-1

What to Know

Buffalo will be playing in front of their home fans against Detroit at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The last time they met, Buffalo were the 41-10 winner over the Jets. This time around? They had no such luck. Buffalo didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 23-27 to the Jets last week.

Meanwhile, Detroit had a touchdown and change to spare in a 17-3 win over Arizona.

The match is expected to be a close one, with Buffalo going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Their home stadium has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in four of their six home games.

Detroit's victory lifted them to 5-8-1 while Buffalo's loss dropped them down to 4-9-1. We'll see if Detroit's success rolls on or if Buffalo are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: New Era Field, New York

New Era Field, New York TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.05

Prediction

The Bills are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Lions.

This season, Buffalo are 5-8-0 against the spread. As for Detroit, they are 6-6-1 against the spread

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Lions as a 1 point favorite.

Over/Under: 40

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.