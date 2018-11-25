How to watch Buffalo vs. Jacksonville: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Buffalo Bills (home) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (away)

Current records: Buffalo 3-7-1; Jacksonville 3-7-1

What to Know

Buffalo have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Jacksonville at 1:00 p.m. Buffalo aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

After a disappointing nine points in their last contest, Buffalo made sure to put some points up on the board against the Jets two weeks ago. Buffalo were the clear victor by a 41-10 margin over the Jets. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 31-3.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Sunday, as they fell 16-20 to Pittsburgh.

Buffalo's win lifted them to 3-7-1 while Jacksonville's loss dropped them down to 3-7-1. In their victory, Buffalo relied heavily on LeSean McCoy, who rushed for 113 yards and 2 touchdowns on 26 carries. Jacksonville will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: New Era Field, New York

New Era Field, New York TV: CBS

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.62

Prediction

The Jaguars are a solid 3 point favorite against the Bills.

This season, Buffalo are 4-6-0 against the spread. As for Jacksonville, they are 3-5-2 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 3.5 point favorite.

Series History

Jacksonville have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Buffalo.