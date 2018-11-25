How to watch Buffalo vs. Jacksonville: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Bills vs. Jaguars football game
Who's Playing
Buffalo Bills (home) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (away)
Current records: Buffalo 3-7-1; Jacksonville 3-7-1
What to Know
Buffalo have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Jacksonville at 1:00 p.m. Buffalo aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
After a disappointing nine points in their last contest, Buffalo made sure to put some points up on the board against the Jets two weeks ago. Buffalo were the clear victor by a 41-10 margin over the Jets. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 31-3.
Meanwhile, Jacksonville were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Sunday, as they fell 16-20 to Pittsburgh.
Buffalo's win lifted them to 3-7-1 while Jacksonville's loss dropped them down to 3-7-1. In their victory, Buffalo relied heavily on LeSean McCoy, who rushed for 113 yards and 2 touchdowns on 26 carries. Jacksonville will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: New Era Field, New York
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.62
Prediction
The Jaguars are a solid 3 point favorite against the Bills.
This season, Buffalo are 4-6-0 against the spread. As for Jacksonville, they are 3-5-2 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 3.5 point favorite.
Series History
Jacksonville have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Buffalo.
- 2017 - Jacksonville Jaguars 10 vs. Buffalo Bills 3
- 2016 - Buffalo Bills 28 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 21
- 2015 - Jacksonville Jaguars 34 vs. Buffalo Bills 31
