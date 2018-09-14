How to watch Buffalo vs. L.A. Chargers: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Bills vs. Chargers football game
Who's Playing
Buffalo Bills (home) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (away)
Last season records: Buffalo 9-8; L.A. Chargers 9-7
What to Know
The Chargers will challenge Buffalo on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Chargers are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
The Chargers couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They took a 38-28 hit to the loss column at the hands of Kansas City. Despite 186 more yards than Kansas City, the Chargers could not convert that extra yardage to scores.
It's always promising to start the season off with a win on the road. Unfortunately for Buffalo, that's not how things played out. They took a serious blow against Baltimore last Sunday, falling 47-3. Buffalo were in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 26-0.
Given their recent losses, both teams have a little extra motivation heading into this weekend. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: New Era Field, New York
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Chargers are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Bills.
Last season, Buffalo was 10-6-1 against the spread. As for L.A. Chargers, they were 8-6-2 against the spread
Series History
L.A. Chargers won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Los Angeles Chargers 54 vs. Buffalo Bills 24
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL, MLB, CFB games affected by Florence
Here's a rundown of matchups affected by the inclement weather hitting the East Coast
-
Mixon out 1-2 weeks with knee injury
The second-year running back left Thursday's game with a knee injury twice, but returned both...
-
NFL odds, best picks, Week 2 predictions
SportsLine computer model simulated every Week 2 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising res...
-
Rodgers, Mariota, Big Ben questionable
One of the three star quarterbacks was able to practice in full on Friday, plus more on each...
-
Titans plan to play Gabbert and Mariota
The Titans might be rolling out one strange quarterback timeshare on Sunday
-
Patriots vs. Jaguars odds, top picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Bill Belichick and the Patriots