How to watch Buffalo vs. L.A. Chargers: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Buffalo Bills (home) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (away)

Last season records: Buffalo 9-8; L.A. Chargers 9-7

What to Know

The Chargers will challenge Buffalo on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Chargers are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

The Chargers couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They took a 38-28 hit to the loss column at the hands of Kansas City. Despite 186 more yards than Kansas City, the Chargers could not convert that extra yardage to scores.

It's always promising to start the season off with a win on the road. Unfortunately for Buffalo, that's not how things played out. They took a serious blow against Baltimore last Sunday, falling 47-3. Buffalo were in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 26-0.

Given their recent losses, both teams have a little extra motivation heading into this weekend. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: New Era Field, New York

New Era Field, New York TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Chargers are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Bills.

Last season, Buffalo was 10-6-1 against the spread. As for L.A. Chargers, they were 8-6-2 against the spread

Series History

L.A. Chargers won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.