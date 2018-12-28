How to watch Buffalo vs. Miami: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

How to watch Bills vs. Dolphins football game

Who's Playing

Buffalo Bills (home) vs. Miami Dolphins (away)

Current records: Buffalo 5-10; Miami 7-8

What to Know

Buffalo will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Miami at 1 p.m. ET. Both of those teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Buffalo's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last week. It was a hard-fought game, but they had to settle for a 12-24 defeat against New England. If Buffalo were hoping to take revenge for the 6-25 defeat against New England the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.

Meanwhile, it looks like Miami must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive last Sunday. They took a 7-17 hit to the loss column at the hands of Jacksonville. The contest was a 7-7 toss-up at halftime, but Miami were outplayed the rest of the way.

Buffalo are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The last time the two teams met, Buffalo were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 17-21 to Miami. Maybe Buffalo will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: New Era Field, New York
  • TV: CBS
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Bills are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Dolphins.

This season, Buffalo are 6-9-0 against the spread. As for Miami, they are 8-7-0 against the spread

Over/Under: 39.5

Series History

Buffalo have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Miami.

  • 2018 - Miami Dolphins 21 vs. Buffalo Bills 17
  • 2017 - Miami Dolphins 16 vs. Buffalo Bills 22
  • 2017 - Buffalo Bills 24 vs. Miami Dolphins 16
  • 2016 - Buffalo Bills 31 vs. Miami Dolphins 34
  • 2016 - Miami Dolphins 28 vs. Buffalo Bills 25
  • 2015 - Buffalo Bills 33 vs. Miami Dolphins 17
  • 2015 - Miami Dolphins 14 vs. Buffalo Bills 41
Watch This Game Live
Stream the whole football season on fuboTV. Watch Now
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories