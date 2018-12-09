How to watch Buffalo vs. N.Y. Jets: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Buffalo Bills (home) vs. New York Jets (away)

Current records: Buffalo 4-8-1; N.Y. Jets 3-9-1

What to Know

On Sunday the Jets will take on Buffalo at 1:00 p.m. Both of those teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Jets are expected to lose by 4.5. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 2-6 ATS when expected to lose.

The Jets didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 22-26 to Tennessee last week.

Meanwhile, Buffalo were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 17-21 to Miami. Despite 229 more yards than Miami, Buffalo could not convert that extra yardage to scores.

The Jets found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 10-41 punch to the gut against Buffalo the last time the two teams met. Can the Jets avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself ? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: New Era Field, New York

New Era Field, New York TV: CBS

Prediction

The Bills are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Jets.

This season, Buffalo are 5-7-0 against the spread. As for N.Y. Jets, they are 4-8-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bills as a 3.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 37.5

Series History

Buffalo have won 4 out of their last 7 games against N.Y. Jets.

2018 - New York Jets 10 vs. Buffalo Bills 41

2017 - New York Jets 34 vs. Buffalo Bills 21

2017 - Buffalo Bills 21 vs. New York Jets 12

2016 - New York Jets 30 vs. Buffalo Bills 10

2016 - Buffalo Bills 31 vs. New York Jets 37

2015 - Buffalo Bills 22 vs. New York Jets 17

2015 - New York Jets 17 vs. Buffalo Bills 22

Top Projected Fantasy Players

LeSean McCoy: 9.21 points

Josh Allen: 20.41 points

Isaiah Crowell: 8.21 points

Weather

The current forecast: partly sunny, with a temperature of 28 degrees.