How to watch Cardinals vs. 49ers: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Cardinals vs. 49ers football game
Who's Playing
Arizona (home) vs. San Francisco (away)
Current Records: Arizona 3-4-1; San Francisco 7-0
What to Know
San Francisco is 0-6 against Arizona since October of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Thursday. San Francisco and Arizona will face off in an NFC West battle at 8:20 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium. The 49ers are coming into the contest hot, having won seven in a row.
You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely San Francisco's strategy against Carolina on Sunday. The 49ers really took it to Carolina for a full four quarters, racking up a 51-13 win. RB Tevin Coleman had a stellar game for San Francisco as he rushed for 105 yards and three TDs on 11 carries. Coleman didn't help his team much against Washington last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Coleman scored four touchdowns overall-- his season high.
Arizona wasn't able to make up for their 48-41 defeat to New Orleans when they last met December of 2016. The Cardinals suffered a grim 31-9 defeat to New Orleans. Arizona's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.
The 49ers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. If their 5-2 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.
San Francisco's victory lifted them to 7-0 while Arizona's loss dropped them down to 3-4-1. We'll see if San Francisco's success rolls on or if the Cardinals are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona
- TV: Fox
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The 49ers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cardinals.
Over/Under: 43
Series History
Arizona have won all of the games they've played against San Francisco in the last five years.
- Oct 28, 2018 - Arizona 18 vs. San Francisco 15
- Oct 07, 2018 - Arizona 28 vs. San Francisco 18
- Nov 05, 2017 - Arizona 20 vs. San Francisco 10
- Oct 01, 2017 - Arizona 18 vs. San Francisco 15
- Nov 13, 2016 - Arizona 23 vs. San Francisco 20
- Oct 06, 2016 - Arizona 33 vs. San Francisco 21
- Nov 29, 2015 - Arizona 19 vs. San Francisco 13
- Sep 27, 2015 - Arizona 47 vs. San Francisco 7
