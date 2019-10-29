How to watch Cardinals vs. 49ers: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

How to watch Cardinals vs. 49ers football game

Who's Playing

Arizona (home) vs. San Francisco (away)

Current Records: Arizona 3-4-1; San Francisco 7-0

What to Know

San Francisco is 0-6 against Arizona since October of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Thursday. San Francisco and Arizona will face off in an NFC West battle at 8:20 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium. The 49ers are coming into the contest hot, having won seven in a row.

You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely San Francisco's strategy against Carolina on Sunday. The 49ers really took it to Carolina for a full four quarters, racking up a 51-13 win. RB Tevin Coleman had a stellar game for San Francisco as he rushed for 105 yards and three TDs on 11 carries. Coleman didn't help his team much against Washington last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Coleman scored four touchdowns overall-- his season high.

Arizona wasn't able to make up for their 48-41 defeat to New Orleans when they last met December of 2016. The Cardinals suffered a grim 31-9 defeat to New Orleans. Arizona's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

The 49ers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. If their 5-2 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

San Francisco's victory lifted them to 7-0 while Arizona's loss dropped them down to 3-4-1. We'll see if San Francisco's success rolls on or if the Cardinals are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona
  • TV: Fox
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 49ers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cardinals.

Over/Under: 43

Series History

Arizona have won all of the games they've played against San Francisco in the last five years.

  • Oct 28, 2018 - Arizona 18 vs. San Francisco 15
  • Oct 07, 2018 - Arizona 28 vs. San Francisco 18
  • Nov 05, 2017 - Arizona 20 vs. San Francisco 10
  • Oct 01, 2017 - Arizona 18 vs. San Francisco 15
  • Nov 13, 2016 - Arizona 23 vs. San Francisco 20
  • Oct 06, 2016 - Arizona 33 vs. San Francisco 21
  • Nov 29, 2015 - Arizona 19 vs. San Francisco 13
  • Sep 27, 2015 - Arizona 47 vs. San Francisco 7

