Through 1 Quarter

Although the Buffalo Bills were the underdogs at kickoff, they've since taken control of the game. Either team is in a position to win, but they lead against the Arizona Cardinals 7-3.

QB Josh Allen has led the way so far for the Bills, as he has accumulated 79 passing yards in addition to snatching one receiving TD. Arizona has been relying on RB Chase Edmonds, who has picked up 27 yards on the ground on two carries, and RB Kenyan Drake, who has picked up 25 yards on the ground on three carries.

Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Arizona

Current Records: Buffalo 7-2; Arizona 5-3

What to Know

The Buffalo Bills have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Buffalo will be hoping to continue their now four-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.

The Bills were able to grind out a solid win over the Seattle Seahawks last week, winning 44-34. QB Josh Allen continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, passing for three TDs and 415 yards on 38 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Buffalo's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Seattle's offensive line to sack QB Russell Wilson five times for a total loss of 28 yards. Leading the way was OLB A.J. Klein and his two sacks. Klein now has 2.5 sacks this season.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Arizona as they fell 34-31 to the Miami Dolphins last week. The loss was just more heartbreak for Arizona, who fell 26-23 when the teams previously met in December of 2016. Arizona's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Kyler Murray, who passed for three TDs and 283 yards on 26 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 106 yards. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Murray has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

The Bills are expected to lose this next one by 3. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

Buffalo's victory brought them up to 7-2 while the Cardinals' loss pulled them down to 5-3. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Buffalo is third worst in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 13 on the season. To make matters even worse for Buffalo, Arizona comes into the contest boasting the fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the NFL at five.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $80.55

Odds

The Cardinals are a 3-point favorite against the Bills, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Buffalo won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Sep 25, 2016 - Buffalo 33 vs. Arizona 18

