How to watch Cardinals vs. Browns: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Arizona (home) vs. Cleveland (away)

Current Records: Arizona 3-8-1; Cleveland 6-7

What to Know

The Cleveland Browns will square off against the Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Cleveland is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.

The Browns were able to grind out a solid victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last week, winning 27-19. The Browns' RB Nick Chubb filled up the stat sheet. He picked up 106 yards on the ground on 15 carries.

Meanwhile, Arizona was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 23-17 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. QB Kyler Murray had a rough evening: despite two touchdowns, he threw three interceptions with only 194 yards passing.

Cleveland's win lifted them to 6-7 while Arizona's defeat dropped them down to 3-8-1. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cardinals enter the contest with 16 forced fumbles, good for second best in the NFL. Less enviably, the Browns are third worst in the league in interceptions, having thrown 16 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Browns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cardinals.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Arizona won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.