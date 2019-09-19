How to watch Cardinals vs. Panthers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Arizona (home) vs. Carolina (away)

Current Records: Arizona 0-1-1; Carolina 0-2-0

What to Know

Carolina have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will take on Arizona at 4:05 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Carolina going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

Last Thursday, the Panthers were out to avenge their 17-24 loss to Tampa Bay from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Carolina was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 14-20 to Tampa Bay. One thing holding Carolina back was the mediocre play of RB Christian McCaffrey, who saw plenty of action but did not have much to show for it.

Meanwhile, Arizona didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 17-23 to Baltimore.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. The Panthers rank third in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 197 on average. As for Arizona, they haven't allowed a rushing touchdown yet this season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Carolina have won both of the games they've played against Arizona in the last five years.