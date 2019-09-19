How to watch Cardinals vs. Panthers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Cardinals vs. Panthers football game
Who's Playing
Arizona (home) vs. Carolina (away)
Current Records: Arizona 0-1-1; Carolina 0-2-0
What to Know
Carolina have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will take on Arizona at 4:05 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Carolina going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.
Last Thursday, the Panthers were out to avenge their 17-24 loss to Tampa Bay from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Carolina was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 14-20 to Tampa Bay. One thing holding Carolina back was the mediocre play of RB Christian McCaffrey, who saw plenty of action but did not have much to show for it.
Meanwhile, Arizona didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 17-23 to Baltimore.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. The Panthers rank third in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 197 on average. As for Arizona, they haven't allowed a rushing touchdown yet this season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Panthers are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Carolina have won both of the games they've played against Arizona in the last five years.
- Oct 30, 2016 - Carolina 30 vs. Arizona 20
- Jan 24, 2016 - Carolina 49 vs. Arizona 15
