How to watch Cardinals vs. Panthers: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Arizona (home) vs. Carolina (away)

Current Records: Arizona 0-1-1; Carolina 0-2-0

What to Know

Carolina have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will take on Arizona at 4:05 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

If Carolina was expecting to get some payback for the 24-17 loss against Tampa Bay the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. The Panthers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Thursday as they fell 20-14 to Tampa Bay. One thing holding the Panthers back was the mediocre play of RB Christian McCaffrey, who did not have his best game.

Meanwhile, Arizona didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 23-17 to Baltimore.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Carolina comes into the game boasting the third fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 197. As for Arizona, they have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Cardinals are a slight 2-point favorite against the Panthers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 45

Series History

Carolina have won both of the games they've played against Arizona in the last five years.