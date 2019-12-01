How to watch Cardinals vs. Rams: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Cardinals vs. Rams football game
Who's Playing
Arizona (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)
Current Records: Arizona 3-6-1; Los Angeles 6-5
What to Know
The Los Angeles Rams have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Los Angeles and the Arizona Cardinals will face off in an NFC West battle at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Bragging rights belong to Los Angeles for now since they're up 5-1 across their past six matchups.
It looks like the Rams got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were dealt a punishing 45-6 loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens last week. One thing working slightly against Los Angeles was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Todd Gurley, who rushed for 22 yards on six carries.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Arizona had to settle for a 36-26 defeat against the San Francisco 49ers two weeks ago. The losing side was boosted by QB Kyler Murray, who picked up 67 yards on the ground on eight carries and threw two passing touchdowns.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with Los Angeles going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Rams are fifth worst in the NFL in passing touchdowns, with only 11 on the season. But Arizona is stumbling into the game with the most passing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 29 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.00
Odds
The Rams are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cardinals.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 48

Series History
Los Angeles have won six out of their last eight games against Arizona.
- Dec 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 31 vs. Arizona 9
- Sep 16, 2018 - Los Angeles 34 vs. Arizona 0
- Dec 03, 2017 - Los Angeles 32 vs. Arizona 16
- Oct 22, 2017 - Los Angeles 33 vs. Arizona 0
- Jan 01, 2017 - Arizona 44 vs. Los Angeles 6
- Oct 02, 2016 - Los Angeles 17 vs. Arizona 13
- Dec 06, 2015 - Arizona 27 vs. Los Angeles 3
- Oct 04, 2015 - Los Angeles 24 vs. Arizona 22
