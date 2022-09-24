Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Arizona

Current Records: Los Angeles 1-1; Arizona 1-1

What to Know

The Los Angeles Rams are 11-2 against the Arizona Cardinals since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Los Angeles will head out on the road to face off against Arizona at 4:25 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium. The Rams won both of their matches against Arizona last season (30-23 and 34-11) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Los Angeles didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday, but they still walked away with a 31-27 victory. WR Cooper Kupp was the offensive standout of the game for Los Angeles, catching 11 passes for two TDs and 108 yards.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Cardinals ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Sunday with a 29-23 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Arizona was down 20 to nothing at the end of the half, but the squad rallied to mount a spectacular comeback. No one had a standout game offensively for Arizona, but they got scores from WR Greg Dortch and RB Darrel Williams.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past two games, so buyers beware.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Los Angeles and Arizona clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rams are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Arizona.