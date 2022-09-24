Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Arizona
Current Records: Los Angeles 1-1; Arizona 1-1
What to Know
The Los Angeles Rams are 11-2 against the Arizona Cardinals since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Los Angeles will head out on the road to face off against Arizona at 4:25 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium. The Rams won both of their matches against Arizona last season (30-23 and 34-11) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Los Angeles didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday, but they still walked away with a 31-27 victory. WR Cooper Kupp was the offensive standout of the game for Los Angeles, catching 11 passes for two TDs and 108 yards.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Cardinals ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Sunday with a 29-23 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Arizona was down 20 to nothing at the end of the half, but the squad rallied to mount a spectacular comeback. No one had a standout game offensively for Arizona, but they got scores from WR Greg Dortch and RB Darrel Williams.
Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past two games, so buyers beware.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Los Angeles and Arizona clash.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Rams are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Los Angeles have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Arizona.
- Jan 17, 2022 - Los Angeles 34 vs. Arizona 11
- Dec 13, 2021 - Los Angeles 30 vs. Arizona 23
- Oct 03, 2021 - Arizona 37 vs. Los Angeles 20
- Jan 03, 2021 - Los Angeles 18 vs. Arizona 7
- Dec 06, 2020 - Los Angeles 38 vs. Arizona 28
- Dec 29, 2019 - Los Angeles 31 vs. Arizona 24
- Dec 01, 2019 - Los Angeles 34 vs. Arizona 7
- Dec 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 31 vs. Arizona 9
- Sep 16, 2018 - Los Angeles 34 vs. Arizona 0
- Dec 03, 2017 - Los Angeles 32 vs. Arizona 16
- Oct 22, 2017 - Los Angeles 33 vs. Arizona 0
- Jan 01, 2017 - Arizona 44 vs. Los Angeles 6
- Oct 02, 2016 - Los Angeles 17 vs. Arizona 13
- Dec 06, 2015 - Arizona 27 vs. Los Angeles 3
- Oct 04, 2015 - Los Angeles 24 vs. Arizona 22