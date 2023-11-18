Who's Playing

Dallas Cowboys @ Carolina Panthers

Current Records: Dallas 6-3, Carolina 1-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Dallas Cowboys will head out on the road to face off against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers do have the home-field advantage, but the Cowboys are expected to win by 10.5 points.

Dallas can now show off five landslide victories after their most recent game on Sunday. They claimed a resounding 49-17 victory over the Giants at home.

Dak Prescott was his usual excellent self, throwing for 404 yards and four touchdowns while completing 74.3% of his passes, and also punching in a touchdown on the ground. Prescott has been hot recently, having posted 300 or more passing yards the last three times he's played. CeeDee Lamb was another key contributor, gaining 165 total yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, while it was Carolina who put the first points on the board on Thursday, it was Chicago who put up more. The Panthers fell just short of the Bears by a score of 16-13. Carolina has struggled against Chicago recently, as their game on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Dallas pushed their record up to 6-3 with that victory, which was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 35.6 points per game. As for Carolina, their loss dropped their record down to 1-8.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday's match: The Cowboys command a daunting offense this season, having averaged 3.3 touchdowns per game. It's a different story for the Panthers , though, as they've been averaging only 1.7 per game. Will the Cowboys continue their march to the end zone, or will the Panthers flip the script? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NFL content.

Odds

Dallas is a big 10.5-point favorite against Carolina, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 42 points.

Series History

Carolina has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Dallas.