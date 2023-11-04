Who's Playing

Indianapolis Colts @ Carolina Panthers

Current Records: Indianapolis 3-5, Carolina 1-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Panthers will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Indianapolis Colts at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Colts took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Panthers, who come in off a win.

Carolina's six-game losing streak finally came to an end on Sunday. They had just enough and edged the Texans out 15-13. The victory was just what Carolina needed coming off of a 42-21 loss in their prior game.

Bryce Young looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 235 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis started off well but failed to capitalize on an early lead against New Orleans. They fell 38-27 to the Saints on Sunday. Indianapolis' loss continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row.

Despite their loss, the Colts saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Gardner Minshew II, who threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns, was perhaps the best of all. Zack Moss brought some help for the Colts off the bench as he rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Carolina's win bumped their record up to 1-6. As for Indianapolis, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season.

Going forward, the contest is expected to be close, with the Colts going off as just a 2.5-point favorite. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Indianapolis is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Carolina, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 44 points.

Series History

Carolina and Indianapolis both have 1 win in their last 2 games.