Who's Playing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers

Current Records: Tampa Bay 8-8, Carolina 2-14

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Panthers will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Sunday was a slow day for Carolina as the team failed to score. Their painful 26-0 loss to the Jaguars might stick with them for a while. That was the first shutout Carolina has experienced all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Panthers were plagued by a slow offense and finished the game with only 2.3 yards per play. That's the fewest yards per play they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Tampa Bay's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They took a 23-13 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Saints. Tampa Bay didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Baker Mayfield, who threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns.

Carolina's defeat was their ninth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-14. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 14.3 points per game. As for Tampa Bay, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-8.

Odds

Tampa Bay is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Carolina, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 37.5 points.

Series History

Tampa Bay has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Carolina.