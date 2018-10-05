How to watch Carolina vs. N.Y. Giants: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Carolina Panthers (home) vs. New York Giants (away)

Current records: Carolina 2-1; N.Y. Giants 1-3

What to Know

Carolina has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. On Sunday they take on the Giants at 1:00 p.m. If the contest is anything like the 38-35 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Carolina had a rough outing against Atlanta three weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Carolina took their game against Cincinnati two weeks ago 31-21. No one put up better numbers for Carolina than Cam Newton, who brought his A game into the match. He punched in 2 rushing TDs and threw 2 TDs.

Meanwhile, the Giants ended up a good deal behind New Orleans when they played last Sunday, losing 33-18.

Carolina's win lifted them to 2-1 while the Giants's defeat dropped them down to 1-3. Carolina caused 4 turnovers against Cincinnati, so the Giants will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Panthers are a big 7 point favorite against the Giants.

This season, Carolina is 2-1-0 against the spread. As for N.Y. Giants, they are 1-3-0 against the spread

Series History

Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.