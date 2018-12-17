How to watch Carolina vs. New Orleans: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Panthers vs. Saints football game
Who's Playing
Carolina Panthers (home) vs. New Orleans Saints (away)
Current records: Carolina 6-7; New Orleans 11-2
What to Know
After two games on the road, Carolina is heading back home. They will square off against New Orleans at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday night. Carolina stagger in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.
It was all tied up at halftime, but Carolina weren't quite Cleveland's equal in the second half when they met last week. Carolina didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 20-26 to Cleveland. Christian McCaffrey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 63 yards and 2 touchdowns on 16 carries. This makes it three games in a row in which McCaffrey has scored a touchdown.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between New Orleans and Tampa Bay, but their 54-point projection wound up being a bit inflated. New Orleans were able to grind out a solid win over Tampa Bay, winning 28-14. For New Orleans, this is just revenge for the 40-48 loss they suffered against Tampa Bay the last time they faced one another.
Carolina are expected to lose by 6. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in the past five games.
New Orleans's victory lifted them to 11-2 while Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 6-7. The New Orleans defense got after the quarterback against Tampa Bay to the tune of four sacks, so Carolina's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the game.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $76.90
Prediction
The Saints are a solid 6 point favorite against the Panthers.
This season, Carolina are 5-8-0 against the spread. As for New Orleans, they are 10-3-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Saints as a 6.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
New Orleans have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Carolina.
- 2017 - New Orleans Saints 31 vs. Carolina Panthers 26
- 2017 - New Orleans Saints 31 vs. Carolina Panthers 21
- 2017 - Carolina Panthers 13 vs. New Orleans Saints 34
- 2016 - Carolina Panthers 23 vs. New Orleans Saints 20
- 2016 - New Orleans Saints 41 vs. Carolina Panthers 38
- 2015 - New Orleans Saints 38 vs. Carolina Panthers 41
- 2015 - Carolina Panthers 27 vs. New Orleans Saints 22
-
