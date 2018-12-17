How to watch Carolina vs. New Orleans: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Carolina Panthers (home) vs. New Orleans Saints (away)

Current records: Carolina 6-7; New Orleans 11-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, Carolina is heading back home. They will square off against New Orleans at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday night. Carolina stagger in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.

It was all tied up at halftime, but Carolina weren't quite Cleveland's equal in the second half when they met last week. Carolina didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 20-26 to Cleveland. Christian McCaffrey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 63 yards and 2 touchdowns on 16 carries. This makes it three games in a row in which McCaffrey has scored a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between New Orleans and Tampa Bay, but their 54-point projection wound up being a bit inflated. New Orleans were able to grind out a solid win over Tampa Bay, winning 28-14. For New Orleans, this is just revenge for the 40-48 loss they suffered against Tampa Bay the last time they faced one another.

Carolina are expected to lose by 6. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in the past five games.

New Orleans's victory lifted them to 11-2 while Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 6-7. The New Orleans defense got after the quarterback against Tampa Bay to the tune of four sacks, so Carolina's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 PM ET

Monday at 8:15 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $76.90

Prediction

The Saints are a solid 6 point favorite against the Panthers.

This season, Carolina are 5-8-0 against the spread. As for New Orleans, they are 10-3-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Saints as a 6.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

New Orleans have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Carolina.