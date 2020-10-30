The Los Angeles Chargers may not be contenders in 2020, but they sure seem to have stumbled upon the man who could help them challenge the rest of the league down the road. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert has been nothing short of spectacular since taking over under center, and his production finally paid off in Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, the Chargers will be up against a rival that's also desperate to take a step into the future: The Denver Broncos, who share the same record (2-4) but have not gotten nearly as much magic from second-year signal-caller Drew Lock.

Can L.A. string together another win and insert itself in the AFC Wild-Card picture? Or is Denver destined to rebound after an ugly showing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, here's everything you need to know to prepare yourself for this AFC West battle:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 1 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, Colorado)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Broncos should -- and, really, have to -- be better after an ugly shellacking at the hands of the Chiefs in Week 7, and Drew Lock should have a slightly easier time finding openings in an L.A. secondary that's allowed the 10th most passing yards in the league. Melvin Gordon, who'll have a full workload with Phillip Lindsay sidelined, also figures to play motivated against his old squad.

But here's the thing: The Chargers are just better right now. Herbert's eye-opening arm hasn't always translated to wins for this team since the rookie took over for Tyrod Taylor, but against Denver, it should. The Broncos have a decent defense considering the circumstances of their season, but not good enough to slow Herbert when he's clicking. Whether it's Keenan Allen or Jalen Guyton, the Chargers should be able to strike enough times to log their second straight "W" and push the Las Vegas Raiders in the West.

Pick: Chargers 27, Broncos 23

