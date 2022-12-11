Who's Playing

Miami @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Miami 8-4; Los Angeles 6-6

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins are 3-1 against the Los Angeles Chargers since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Dolphins will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to SoFi Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Miami ended up a good deal behind the San Francisco 49ers when they played this past Sunday, losing 33-17. One thing working slightly against Miami was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Raheem Mostert, who rushed for 30 yards on seven carries.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday, falling 27-20. No one had a standout game offensively for Los Angeles, but they got scores from WR Keenan Allen and CB Bryce Callahan. QB Justin Herbert ended up with a passer rating of 126.50.

This next game is expected to be close, with Miami going off at just a 3-point favorite. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Miami's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The losses put the Dolphins at 8-4 and the Chargers at 6-6. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Miami ranks second in the NFL when it comes to passing yards per game, with 304.9 on average. Less enviably, Los Angeles is stumbling into the contest with the second fewest rushing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 84.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Los Angeles.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dolphins are a 3-point favorite against the Chargers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won three out of their last five games against Los Angeles.