Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Atlanta 4-8; Los Angeles 3-9

What to Know

The Los Angeles Chargers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Atlanta Falcons at 4:25 p.m. ET Dec. 13 at SoFi Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It's hard to picture a worse loss than the 45 to nothing bruising that the Chargers suffered against the New England Patriots last week. Los Angeles was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28 to nothing. QB Justin Herbert had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 3.94 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, Atlanta was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 21-16 to the New Orleans Saints. No one had a standout game offensively for the Falcons, but they got one touchdown from QB Matt Ryan. Ryan ended up with a passer rating of 116.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Younghoe Koo delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game. This makes it three perfect games in a row for him.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Chargers going off at just a 1-point favorite. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past six games, so buyers beware.

Los Angeles is now 3-9 while Atlanta sits at 4-8. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles comes into the matchup boasting the second fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 224.3. On the other end of the spectrum, the Falcons are second worst in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game, with 300.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $57.10

Odds

The Chargers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Falcons as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.