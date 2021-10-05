Through 3 Quarters

Only one more quarter stands between the Los Angeles Chargers and the victory they were favored to collect going into this night. Sitting on a score of 21-14, they have looked like the better team out there today, but there's still one more quarter to play.

Los Angeles has enjoyed the tag-team combination of QB Justin Herbert and RB Austin Ekeler. The former has passed for three TDs and 205 yards on 32 attempts, while the latter has picked up 69 yards on the ground on ten carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. Herbert has been efficient, with a passer rating of 156.60.

No one has had a standout game offensively for the Las Vegas Raiders, but they have gotten scores from TE Darren Waller and WR Hunter Renfrow. QB Derek Carr has been efficient, with a passer rating of 145.

Here's an interesting fact: the Chargers also had a seven-point lead after the third quarter in the teams' last meeting.

Who's Playing

Las Vegas @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Las Vegas 3-0; Los Angeles 2-1

What to Know

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers are even-steven against one another since October of 2016 (5-5), but not for long. The Raiders and Los Angeles will face off in an AFC West battle at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday at SoFi Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Las Vegas winning the first 31-26 on the road and Los Angeles taking the second 30-27.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Las Vegas ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 31-28 win over the Miami Dolphins. Among those leading the charge for Las Vegas was RB Peyton Barber, who rushed for one TD and 111 yards on 23 carries. Barber's performance made up for a slower contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers two weeks ago.

Special teams collected 11 points for the Raiders. K Daniel Carlson booted in three field goals, the longest a 50-yarder in the second quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the matchup.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Chargers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 30-24 last week. Los Angeles QB Justin Herbert was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 281 yards on 38 attempts. Herbert ended up with a passer rating of 165.30.

Los Angeles' defense was the real showstopper, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of SAF Alohi Gilman and CB Asante Samuel Jr..

The Raiders are expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought Las Vegas up to 3-0 and Los Angeles to 2-1. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Las Vegas enters the game with only two passing touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the NFL. Less enviably, the Chargers are stumbling into the contest with the most rushing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 170 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $225.00

Odds

The Chargers are a 3-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Las Vegas have won seven out of their last 12 games against Los Angeles.