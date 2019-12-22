How to watch Chargers vs. Raiders: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Chargers vs. Raiders football game
Who's Playing
Oakland @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Oakland 6-8; Los Angeles 5-9
What to Know
The Oakland Raiders have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Oakland and the Los Angeles Chargers will face off in an AFC West battle at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Raiders now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The Raiders were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 20-16 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Oakland was up 16-3 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles has to be hurting after a devastating 39-10 loss at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings last week. QB Philip Rivers just could not get things rolling his way, throwing three interceptions and fumbling the ball once.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Oakland is second worst in the NFL in touchdowns allowed, with 45 on the season. To make matters even worse for Oakland, Los Angeles rank third in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 209.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Chargers' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Dignity Health Sports Park -- Carson, California
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $145.00
Odds
The Chargers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Chargers, as the game opened with the Chargers as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Oakland have won five out of their last nine games against Los Angeles.
- Nov 07, 2019 - Oakland 26 vs. Los Angeles 24
- Nov 11, 2018 - Los Angeles 20 vs. Oakland 6
- Oct 07, 2018 - Los Angeles 26 vs. Oakland 10
- Dec 31, 2017 - Los Angeles 30 vs. Oakland 10
- Oct 15, 2017 - Los Angeles 17 vs. Oakland 16
- Dec 18, 2016 - Oakland 19 vs. Los Angeles 16
- Oct 09, 2016 - Oakland 34 vs. Los Angeles 31
- Dec 24, 2015 - Oakland 23 vs. Los Angeles 20
- Oct 25, 2015 - Oakland 37 vs. Los Angeles 29
