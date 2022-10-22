Who's Playing

Seattle @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Seattle 3-3; Los Angeles 4-2

What to Know

The Los Angeles Chargers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. ET Oct. 23 at SoFi Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Chargers ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Monday with a 19-16 win over the Denver Broncos. Los Angeles' only offensive touchdown came from RB Austin Ekeler.

Special teams collected 13 points for Los Angeles. K Dustin Hopkins delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, Seattle beat the Arizona Cardinals 19-9 this past Sunday. Among those leading the charge for Seattle was RB Kenneth Walker III, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. K Jason Myers delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Monday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The wins brought the Chargers up to 4-2 and the Seahawks to 3-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles comes into the game boasting the third fewest thrown interceptions in the NFL at three. As for Seattle, they rank second in the league when it comes to forced fumbles, having caused eight on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chargers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.