Through 2 Quarters

The Los Angeles Chargers can't call it a day yet, but they are winning as expected. They have emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and are ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-10.

Los Angeles has enjoyed the tag-team combination of RB Austin Ekeler and QB Justin Herbert. The former has punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching four passes for one TD and 31 yards, while the latter has passed for one TD and 170 yards on 19 attempts in addition to picking up 44 yards on the ground. Pittsburgh has been led by WR Diontae Johnson, who so far has caught five passes for one TD and 64 yards.

The Steelers haven't been much of a second-half team this year, losing 75% of the time when they were down at the break.

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Pittsburgh 5-3-1; Los Angeles 5-4

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Steelers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Pittsburgh will be hoping to build upon the 24-17 win they picked up against Los Angeles when they previously played in October of 2019.

Last week, the Steelers and the Detroit Lions finished up their contest with a 16-16 tie. No one had a standout game offensively for Pittsburgh, but they got one touchdown from WR James Washington.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Chris Boswell delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Los Angeles came within a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings last week, but they wound up with a 27-20 loss. Nobody on Los Angeles really separated themselves from the pack offensively, but they got scores from RB Austin Ekeler and RB Larry Rountree III.

The Steelers are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Pittsburgh is now 5-3-1 while the Chargers sit at 5-4. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Pittsburgh comes into the game boasting the second fewest touchdowns allowed in the league at 18. Less enviably, Los Angeles is stumbling into the matchup with the most rushing yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 155.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $130.00

Odds

The Chargers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Steelers, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Chargers, as the game opened with the Chargers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pittsburgh have won two out of their last three games against Los Angeles.