How to watch Chargers vs. Steelers: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

L.A. Chargers (home) vs. Pittsburgh (away)

Current Records: L.A. Chargers 2-3-0; Pittsburgh 1-4-0

What to Know

The Chargers have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Pittsburgh at Dignity Health Sports Park at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Chargers have a defense that allows only 18.8 points per game, so Pittsburgh's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Chargers came within a touchdown against Denver last week, but wound up with a 20-13 loss. RB Melvin Gordon wasn't much of a difference maker for the Chargers; he rushed for 31 yards on 12 carries.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh fought the good fight in their overtime game but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for a 26-23 loss against Baltimore. Pittsburgh was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Baltimore apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat the last time these teams played, back in November of last year.

The Chargers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3-1 against the spread when favored.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Dignity Health Sports Park -- Carson, California

Dignity Health Sports Park -- Carson, California TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $220.00

Odds

The Chargers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Steelers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chargers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

L.A. Chargers and Pittsburgh both have one win in their last two games.