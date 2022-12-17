Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Tennessee 7-6; Los Angeles 7-6

What to Know

The Tennessee Titans will square off against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers will be strutting in after a win while Tennessee will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Titans came up short against the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday, falling 36-22. Despite the loss, Tennessee got a solid performance out of RB Derrick Henry, who rushed for one TD and 121 yards on 17 carries. Henry hadn't helped his team much against the Philadelphia Eagles two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins typically have all the answers at home, but this past Sunday Los Angeles proved too difficult a challenge. Los Angeles managed a 23-17 victory over Miami. The squad ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. The Chargers' WR Mike Williams filled up the stat sheet, catching six passes for one TD and 116 yards.

Special teams collected 11 points for Los Angeles. K Cameron Dicker delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Titans are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

Tennessee and Los Angeles now sit at an identical 7-6. The Chargers are 2-4 after wins this year, and Tennessee is 2-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chargers are a 3-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won two out of their last three games against Tennessee.