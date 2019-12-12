How to watch Chargers vs. Vikings: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Chargers vs. Vikings football game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles (home) vs. Minnesota (away)
Current Records: Los Angeles 5-8; Minnesota 9-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Los Angeles Chargers are heading back home. They will take on the Minnesota Vikings at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.
When you finish with 273 more yards than your opponent like the Chargers did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They steamrolled past the Jacksonville Jaguars 45-10. RB Austin Ekeler had a stellar game for Los Angeles as he picked up 101 yards on the ground on eight carries and caught four passes for 112 yards. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Ekeler has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Meanwhile, Minnesota was able to grind out a solid victory over the Detroit Lions last week, winning 20-7. The squad ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win.
Minnesota's defense was a presence, and it made life painful for the QB and got past Detroit's offensive line for a total of five sacks. Leading the way was DE Danielle Hunter and his three sacks.
Their wins bumped Los Angeles to 5-8 and the Vikings to 9-4. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Los Angeles enters the game with only 209.4 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league. As for Minnesota, they come into the contest boasting the fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at five. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Dignity Health Sports Park -- Carson, California
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Vikings are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Chargers.
Over/Under: 44
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 27, 2015 - Minnesota 31 vs. Los Angeles 14
