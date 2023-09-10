Who's Playing

Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears

Current Records: Green Bay 0-0, Chicago 0-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $268.26

What to Know

The Green Bay Packers will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is scheduled at 4:25 p.m. ET on September 10th at Soldier Field.

This game could come down to sacks, as neither team did well in that area last year. The Bears were ranked 32nd overall, with 20 over the course of the season. The Packers, meanwhile, were ranked 27th with 34.

Looking back to last season, Chicago struggled throughout, finishing with a less-than-stellar 3-14 record. Similarly, the Packers didn't have their best season, finishing 8-9.

Looking ahead to Sunday, the match is expected to be close, with the Bears going off as just a 1.5 point favorite. They finished last season with a mediocre 5-12 record against the spread, so bettors beware.

While the experts think Chicago is more likely to win, they finished last season an even 1-1 as the favorite. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, and bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,787.80. Sadly, the Packers will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 3-3 as such last year.

Odds

Chicago is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 41 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Green Bay has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.