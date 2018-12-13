How to watch Chicago vs. Green Bay: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Bears vs. Packers football game
Who's Playing
Chicago Bears (home) vs. Green Bay Packers (away)
Current records: Chicago 9-4; Green Bay 5-7-1
What to Know
Green Bay have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will take on Chicago at 1:00 p.m. ET. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Green Bay are expected to lose by 6. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hits the road.
Green Bay's three-game streak of losses has finally come to an end. They took their contest against Atlanta last Sunday 34-20. Green Bay can attribute much of their success to Aaron Rodgers, who threw 2 TDs and picked up 44 yards on the ground on 3 carries.
As for Chicago, they stumbled on the road two weeks ago against the Giants, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Chicago were able to grind out a solid victory over the Rams, winning 15-6. The score was all tied up at the break, but Chicago were the better team in the second half.
The last time the two teams met, Green Bay won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Chicago 24-23. The rematch might be a little tougher for Green Bay since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field, Illinois
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Bears are a solid 6 point favorite against the Packers.
This season, Chicago are 9-4-0 against the spread. As for Green Bay, they are 5-7-1 against the spread
Over/Under: 45
Series History
Green Bay have won 6 out of their last 7 games against Chicago.
- 2018 - Green Bay Packers 24 vs. Chicago Bears 23
- 2017 - Chicago Bears 16 vs. Green Bay Packers 23
- 2017 - Green Bay Packers 35 vs. Chicago Bears 14
- 2016 - Chicago Bears 27 vs. Green Bay Packers 30
- 2016 - Green Bay Packers 26 vs. Chicago Bears 10
- 2015 - Green Bay Packers 13 vs. Chicago Bears 17
- 2015 - Chicago Bears 23 vs. Green Bay Packers 31
