How to watch Chicago vs. Minnesota: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Chicago Bears (home) vs. Minnesota Vikings (away)

Current records: Chicago 6-3; Minnesota 5-3-1

What to Know

Minnesota have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Chicago at 8:20 p.m. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

Minnesota strolled past Detroit with points to spare two weeks ago, taking the match 24-9. Dalvin Cook was the offensive standout of the match for Minnesota, as he picked up 89 yards on the ground on 10 carries.

Meanwhile, Chicago might be getting used to good results now that the squad has three wins in a row. They came out on top against Detroit by a score of 34-22 last Sunday.

Their wins bumped Chicago to 6-3 and Minnesota to 5-3-1. Chicago's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Minnesota defensive front that amassed ten sacks against Detroit, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday at 8:20 PM ET Where: Soldier Field, Illinois

Soldier Field, Illinois TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Bears are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Vikings.

This season, Chicago are 6-3-0 against the spread. As for Minnesota, they are 4-3-2 against the spread

Series History

Minnesota have won 5 out of their last 6 games against Chicago.