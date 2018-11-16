How to watch Chicago vs. Minnesota: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Bears vs. Vikings football game
Who's Playing
Chicago Bears (home) vs. Minnesota Vikings (away)
Current records: Chicago 6-3; Minnesota 5-3-1
What to Know
Minnesota have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Chicago at 8:20 p.m. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.
Minnesota strolled past Detroit with points to spare two weeks ago, taking the match 24-9. Dalvin Cook was the offensive standout of the match for Minnesota, as he picked up 89 yards on the ground on 10 carries.
Meanwhile, Chicago might be getting used to good results now that the squad has three wins in a row. They came out on top against Detroit by a score of 34-22 last Sunday.
Their wins bumped Chicago to 6-3 and Minnesota to 5-3-1. Chicago's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Minnesota defensive front that amassed ten sacks against Detroit, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field, Illinois
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Bears are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Vikings.
This season, Chicago are 6-3-0 against the spread. As for Minnesota, they are 4-3-2 against the spread
Series History
Minnesota have won 5 out of their last 6 games against Chicago.
- 2017 - Minnesota Vikings 23 vs. Chicago Bears 10
- 2017 - Chicago Bears 17 vs. Minnesota Vikings 20
- 2016 - Minnesota Vikings 38 vs. Chicago Bears 10
- 2016 - Chicago Bears 20 vs. Minnesota Vikings 10
- 2015 - Minnesota Vikings 38 vs. Chicago Bears 17
- 2015 - Chicago Bears 20 vs. Minnesota Vikings 23
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Patricia lectures on snow practice
That will definitely make the work environment more comfortable for everyone
-
NFL odds, Week 11 top picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 11 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Packers fear broken thumb for Graham
Graham left Thursday night's loss to the Seahawks with the apparent injury
-
Pick Six Podcast: Week 11 NFL picks
R.J. White and Pete Prisco join Will Brinson to break down every single game on tap for Week...
-
Bears vs. Vikings statistics to know
Everything you need to know as the NFC North rivals square off
-
Week 11 tips: Odd Chiefs-Rams line move
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 11 lines