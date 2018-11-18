How to watch Chicago vs. Minnesota: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Chicago Bears (home) vs. Minnesota Vikings (away)

Current records: Chicago 6-3; Minnesota 5-3-1

What to Know

Minnesota have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Chicago at 8:20 p.m. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

Minnesota strolled past Detroit with points to spare two weeks ago, taking the match 24-9. Dalvin Cook was the offensive standout of the match for Minnesota, as he picked up 89 yards on the ground on 10 carries.

Meanwhile, Chicago might be getting used to good results now that the squad has three wins in a row. They came out on top against Detroit by a score of 34-22 last Sunday.

Their wins bumped Minnesota to 5-3-1 and Chicago to 6-3. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday at 8:20 PM ET Where: Soldier Field, Illinois

Soldier Field, Illinois TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $130.22

Prediction

The Bears are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Vikings.

This season, Chicago are 6-3-0 against the spread. As for Minnesota, they are 4-3-2 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 3 point favorite.

Series History

Minnesota have won 5 out of their last 6 games against Chicago.