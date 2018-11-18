How to watch Chicago vs. Minnesota: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Bears vs. Vikings football game
Who's Playing
Chicago Bears (home) vs. Minnesota Vikings (away)
Current records: Chicago 6-3; Minnesota 5-3-1
What to Know
Minnesota have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Chicago at 8:20 p.m. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.
Minnesota strolled past Detroit with points to spare two weeks ago, taking the match 24-9. Dalvin Cook was the offensive standout of the match for Minnesota, as he picked up 89 yards on the ground on 10 carries.
Meanwhile, Chicago might be getting used to good results now that the squad has three wins in a row. They came out on top against Detroit by a score of 34-22 last Sunday.
Their wins bumped Minnesota to 5-3-1 and Chicago to 6-3. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field, Illinois
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $130.22
Prediction
The Bears are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Vikings.
This season, Chicago are 6-3-0 against the spread. As for Minnesota, they are 4-3-2 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 3 point favorite.
Series History
Minnesota have won 5 out of their last 6 games against Chicago.
- 2017 - Minnesota Vikings 23 vs. Chicago Bears 10
- 2017 - Chicago Bears 17 vs. Minnesota Vikings 20
- 2016 - Minnesota Vikings 38 vs. Chicago Bears 10
- 2016 - Chicago Bears 20 vs. Minnesota Vikings 10
- 2015 - Minnesota Vikings 38 vs. Chicago Bears 17
- 2015 - Chicago Bears 20 vs. Minnesota Vikings 23
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NFL odds, best picks, Week 11 sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 11 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Here are all your NFL picks for Week 11
Wondering which NFL teams are going to win in Week 11? You've come to the right place to find...
-
NFL Playoff chances for all 32 teams
Here are the 12 teams we are projecting to make the playoffs, plus every team's chances of...
-
Week 11 NFL picks: Chiefs beat Rams
Is the Kansas City-Los Angeles matchup a preview of Super Bowl LIII?
-
QB Rankings: Lamar time in Baltimore
Ranking every quarterback in the NFL 1-32 before Week 11 of the NFL season
-
Week 11 tips: Odd Chiefs-Rams line move
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 11 lines