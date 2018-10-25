How to watch Chicago vs. N.Y. Jets: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Bears vs. Jets football game
Who's Playing
Chicago Bears (home) vs. New York Jets (away)
Current records: Chicago 3-3; N.Y. Jets 3-4
What to Know
On Sunday the Jets will take on Chicago at 1:00 p.m. The odds don't look promising for the Jets, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
The Jets ended up a good deal behind Minnesota when they played last Sunday, losing 37-17. A silver lining for the Jets was the play of Sam Darnold, who accumulated 206 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD. If you haven't heard Darnold's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past three games.
Meanwhile, Chicago came up short against New England, falling 38-31. It was a tough break for Chicago, who improved upon an already decent score from two weeks ago but lost both times.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. With four turnovers, the Jets had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Chicago exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field, Illinois
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Bears are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Jets.
This season, Chicago is 3-3-0 against the spread. As for N.Y. Jets, they are 3-4-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
