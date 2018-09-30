How to watch Chicago vs. Tampa Bay: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Chicago Bears (home) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (away)

Current records: Chicago 2-1; Tampa Bay 2-1

What to Know

On Sunday Tampa Bay takes on Chicago at 1:00 p.m. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close match.

In their contest last week, Tampa Bay was close but not close enough as they fell 30-27 to Pittsburgh. Tampa Bay got a solid performance out of Ryan Fitzpatrick, who passed for 411 yards and 3 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, the struggle was real when Chicago and Arizona clashed, but Chicago ultimately edged out the opposition 16-14. The success made it back-to-back wins for Chicago.

Chicago's victory lifted them to 2-1 while Tampa Bay's loss dropped them down to 2-1. Chicago caused 4 turnovers against Arizona, so Tampa Bay will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Soldier Field, Illinois

Soldier Field, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Bears are a solid 3 point favorite against the Buccaneers.

This season, Chicago is 2-1-0 against the spread. As for Tampa Bay, they are 2-1-0 against the spread

Series History

Tampa Bay has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Chicago.