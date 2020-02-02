How to watch Chiefs vs. 49ers: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Chiefs vs. 49ers football game
Who's Playing
San Francisco @ Kansas City
Regular Season Records: San Francisco 13-3; Kansas City 12-4
What to Know
Cue the food, friends, and football rivalries: Super Bowl Sunday is only hours away. After a week of well-deserved rest, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will brawl for championship honors at Hard Rock Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet this evening.
The Kansas City Chiefs earned some more postseason success in their contest two weeks ago. They walked away with a 35-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Kansas City's win was all the more impressive since Tennessee was averaging only 19.78 points allowed on the season. Kansas City's QB Patrick Mahomes was on fire, passing for three TDs and 294 yards on 35 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 53 yards. Mahomes ended up with a passer rating of 120.40.
Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers had enough points to win and then some against the Green Bay Packers two weeks ago, taking their game 37-20. RB Raheem Mostert went supernova for the 49ers as he accumulated zero passing yards in addition to rushing for four TDs and 220 yards on 29 carries.
Special teams collected 13 points for San Francisco. Kicker K Robbie Gould delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Kansas City rank second in the NFL when it comes to interceptions, with only five on the season. As for the 49ers, they enter the matchup with 21 forced fumbles, which is the best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Chiefs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest NFL odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 54
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kansas City won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.
- Sep 23, 2018 - Kansas City 38 vs. San Francisco 27
-
