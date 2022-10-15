Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Kansas City

Current Records: Buffalo 4-1; Kansas City 4-1

What to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 p.m. ET Oct. 16 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Buffalo winning the first 38-20 and the Chiefs taking the second 42-36.

It was a tight contest that could have gone either way, but Kansas City made off with a 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders this past Monday. Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 292 yards on 43 attempts. Mahomes ended up with a passer rating of 155.20.

Meanwhile, Buffalo took their game at home this past Sunday with ease, bagging a 38-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The squad ran away with 31 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. QB Josh Allen had a stellar game for Buffalo as he passed for four TDs and 424 yards on 31 attempts in addition to picking up 42 yards on the ground. Allen's 98-yard touchdown toss up the middle to WR Gabriel Davis in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Kansas City is expected to lose this next one by 3. Their home turf has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in two of their two home games.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 4-1. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Chiefs come into the matchup boasting the most overall offensive touchdowns in the league at 19. The Bills have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank first in the NFL when it comes to yards per game, with 440.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Paramount+

Paramount+ (one month free trial) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bills are a 3-point favorite against the Chiefs, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kansas City have won four out of their last six games against Buffalo.