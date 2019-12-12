How to watch Chiefs vs. Broncos: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Chiefs vs. Broncos football game
Who's Playing
Kansas City (home) vs. Denver (away)
Current Records: Kansas City 9-4; Denver 5-8
What to Know
Get ready for an AFC West battle as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Kansas City has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Kansas City was able to grind out a solid win over the New England Patriots last week, winning 23-16. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (20) and coasted on those for the victory.
Denver had a touchdown and change to spare in a 38-24 win over the Houston Texans. Denver QB Drew Lock was slinging it as he passed for 309 yards and three TDs on 27 attempts. Lock ended up with a passer rating of 136.
Their wins bumped the Chiefs to 9-4 and Denver to 5-8. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Kansas City comes into the contest boasting the fourth most passing yards per game in the league at 301.9. Less enviably, the Broncos are third worst in the NFL in passing touchdowns, with only 14 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Broncos.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Chiefs are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Broncos.
Over/Under: 46
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kansas City have won eight out of their last nine games against Denver.
- Oct 17, 2019 - Kansas City 30 vs. Denver 6
- Oct 28, 2018 - Kansas City 30 vs. Denver 23
- Oct 01, 2018 - Kansas City 27 vs. Denver 23
- Dec 31, 2017 - Kansas City 27 vs. Denver 24
- Oct 30, 2017 - Kansas City 29 vs. Denver 19
- Dec 25, 2016 - Kansas City 33 vs. Denver 10
- Nov 27, 2016 - Kansas City 30 vs. Denver 27
- Nov 15, 2015 - Kansas City 29 vs. Denver 13
- Sep 17, 2015 - Denver 31 vs. Kansas City 24
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Forbath ready to make impact for Cowboys
The veteran is ready to get to work, and the Cowboys need him at his best
-
Top Picks: Jets-Ravens, NBA best bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ at 6 p.m. ET on weekdays for all the day's best bets
-
Zeke focused on wins, not rushing title
The All-Pro is focused on the numbers that matter most: the win-loss column
-
2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year picks
The list has been revealed, and here's why all 32 men are deserving of the honor
-
Payton's butcher questioned decision
Payton has beef with his butcher
-
Henry says he'll play vs. Texans
Henry confirmed to reporters that he'll play in the big AFC South showdown this Sunday
-
Eagles rally to beat Giants in primetime
The Eagles trailed 17-3 at halftime, but rallied in the second half to win
-
Rams ravage Seahawks defense in win
The Rams narrowed the gap in their playoff push, while the Seahawks fell out of the No. 1 seed
-
Jaguars vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Chargers football game