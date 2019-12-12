How to watch Chiefs vs. Broncos: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Kansas City (home) vs. Denver (away)

Current Records: Kansas City 9-4; Denver 5-8

What to Know

Get ready for an AFC West battle as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Kansas City has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Kansas City was able to grind out a solid win over the New England Patriots last week, winning 23-16. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (20) and coasted on those for the victory.

Denver had a touchdown and change to spare in a 38-24 win over the Houston Texans. Denver QB Drew Lock was slinging it as he passed for 309 yards and three TDs on 27 attempts. Lock ended up with a passer rating of 136.

Their wins bumped the Chiefs to 9-4 and Denver to 5-8. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Kansas City comes into the contest boasting the fourth most passing yards per game in the league at 301.9. Less enviably, the Broncos are third worst in the NFL in passing touchdowns, with only 14 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Broncos.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chiefs are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Broncos.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Kansas City have won eight out of their last nine games against Denver.