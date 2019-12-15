How to watch Chiefs vs. Broncos: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Chiefs vs. Broncos football game
Who's Playing
Denver @ Kansas City
Current Records: Denver 5-8; Kansas City 9-4
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos will meet up at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Kansas City has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
The Chiefs were able to grind out a solid victory over the New England Patriots last week, winning 23-16. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (20) and coasted on those for the win.
Last week, Denver had a touchdown and change to spare in a 38-24 victory over the Houston Texans. Denver QB Drew Lock was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 309 passing yards on 27 attempts. Lock ended up with a passer rating of 136.
Their wins bumped the Chiefs to 9-4 and Denver to 5-8. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Kansas City is stumbling into the game with the fifth most rushing yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 137.7 on average. To make matters even worse for Kansas City, Denver rank second in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 24 on the season. Maybe that strength will give the Broncos the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $44.99
Odds
The Chiefs are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest NFL odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 44
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kansas City have won eight out of their last nine games against Denver.
- Oct 17, 2019 - Kansas City 30 vs. Denver 6
- Oct 28, 2018 - Kansas City 30 vs. Denver 23
- Oct 01, 2018 - Kansas City 27 vs. Denver 23
- Dec 31, 2017 - Kansas City 27 vs. Denver 24
- Oct 30, 2017 - Kansas City 29 vs. Denver 19
- Dec 25, 2016 - Kansas City 33 vs. Denver 10
- Nov 27, 2016 - Kansas City 30 vs. Denver 27
- Nov 15, 2015 - Kansas City 29 vs. Denver 13
- Sep 17, 2015 - Denver 31 vs. Kansas City 24
